Severe Thunderstrom Watch issued between Fargo and Twin Cities areas Sunday 14 2019 05:14PM class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued between the Fargo area down through the Twin Cities metro area Sunday afternoon.</p> <p>A cluster of severe storms were just north and northwest of Brainerd in the afternoon, with two Doppler-indicated Tornado Warnings in place for Becker, Clearwater and Hubbard counties until 4:15 p.m.</p> <p>Hot and humid conditions throughout the day Sunday set the stage for the severe storm possibilities.</p> <p>As those storms progressed, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/excessive-heat-watch-in-effect-until-monday-night">a Heat Advisory was issued</a> for the Twin Cities metro area through Monday night at 10 p.m.</p> <p>At 3 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis-St. Paul had a heat index of 97 degrees. To the north, near Cambridge, a 103-degree heat index was recorded. 