- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued between the Fargo area down through the Twin Cities metro area Sunday afternoon.

A cluster of severe storms were just north and northwest of Brainerd in the afternoon, with two Doppler-indicated Tornado Warnings in place for Becker, Clearwater and Hubbard counties until 4:15 p.m.

Hot and humid conditions throughout the day Sunday set the stage for the severe storm possibilities.

As those storms progressed, a Heat Advisory was issued for the Twin Cities metro area through Monday night at 10 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis-St. Paul had a heat index of 97 degrees. To the north, near Cambridge, a 103-degree heat index was recorded. Alexandria, northwest of the cities, came in at 102 degrees on the heat index, too.