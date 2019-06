- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for central Minnesota, including the entire greater Twin Cities metro area, through 1 p.m.

This does not mean the storms will magically shut down at 1p.m., but that much of our area is likely to be done with this first round of storms by about that time and then another round will be possible. But, the Storm Prediction Center will continue to reassess the situation and could issue watches later today.

A quick reminder that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that the ingredients are coming together for severe weather to occur and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning means that severe weather is imminent or occurring. Look at it like baking cupcakes. A watch means all of your ingredients are on the counter ready to be mixed, while warning means you are about to eat/are eating that finished cupcake.

A line of storms is developing and pushing into western Minnesota now and will likely continue to expand and increase in intensity as it pushes east across the area. The threats from this line of storms will mostly be gusty winds and torrential rains, but is typically a “quick hitting” severe weather event where it pushes through each individual location quite quickly.

Once this initial line moves through, there is a possibility of more storms developing later this afternoon and evening. However, there is a large amount of uncertainty with this potential second round of storms because this round will entirely depend on every aspect of what happens with round one, which will not be known until it moves through.

While this second round of storms is looking more and more likely to occur, there is a LOT of uncertainty in exact location and timing.

If and where this second round pops up, flash flooding will be one of the larger threats as these could put down some BIG rains. Large hail and damaging winds will be threats as well.

SEVERE WEATHER TIMELINE

Round one: 7a.m. –3 p.m. area wide, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in metro

Possible round two: 3 p.m. –midnight area wide, same for metro

THREAT