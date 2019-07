- Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities on Sunday and into Monday brought heavy rain to parts of southwestern Minnesota as well as the south and west Twin Cities metro, with most areas getting 1-4 inches.

Redwood Falls saw the most rain with 5.43 inches falling over 24 hours.

Apple Valley got 2.28 inches of rain, which caused some flash flooding overnight on County Road 42.

Redwood Falls: 5.43 inches

Victoria: 2.81 inches

Burnsville: 2.76 inches

Savage: 2.45 inches

Eden Prairie: 2.36 inches

Apple Valley: 2.28 inches

Hutchinson: 2.08 inches

Edina: 1.79 inches

Minneapolis: 1.41 inches

More showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, prompting flash flooding concerns.

