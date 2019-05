- As of Sunday morning, the rain continues falling throughout much of Minnesota, with totals varying from city to city.

Rain has been falling over the last 30 hours or so, with Minneapolis seeing about 1.25 inches by Sunday morning, Faribault on the low end getting roughly a half inch, but areas from St Cloud to Princeton and Cambridge have seen around 3 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, northern Minnesota got a dusting of snow, with the National Weather Service reporting 0.4" in Duluth.

Rain Totals:

Bemidji: .58"

Hibbing: .21"

Duluth: .33"

Detroit Lakes: 1.42"

Brainerd: .78"

Hinckley: .88"

Hayward: 1.44"

Cambridge: 2.87"

New Richmond: 1.01"

Eau Claire: 1.02"

St. Cloud: 2.45"

Alexandria: 1.39"

Morris: 1.16"

Willmar: 1.36"

Hutchinson: .90"

Red Wing: 1.53"

Faribault: .48"

Marshall: 1.13"

New Ulm: .71"

Windom: .33"

Mankato: .92"

Owatonna: 1.10"

Rochester 3.50"

La Crosse: 1.53"

Minneapolis: 1.25"

Coon Rapids: 1.56"

Blaine: 1.11"

Hugo: .79"

Stillwater: .88"

North St. Paul: 1.02"

Roseville: .96"

Robbinsdale: 1.08"

Maple Grove: 1.16"

Rockford: 1.42"

Hudson: 1.34"

Woodbury: .85"

St. Paul: 1.00"

Minnetonka: 1.11"

Mound: 1.07"

Victoria: 1.05"

Eden Prairie: 1.12"

Edina: 1.01"

Eagan: 1.14"

Cottage Grove: .90"

Hastings: 1.13"

Apple Valley: 1.02"

Prior Lake: 1.08"