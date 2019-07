- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Belle Plaine, Minn. Monday night.

According to the NWS-Twin Cities, a damage survey team confirmed an EF0 tornado 3.5 miles southeast of Belle Plaine just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The tornado brought winds of 80 miles per hour and spanned 100 yards at its widest.

The tornado’s path was 500 yards long.

The same storm ripped through a family’s farm and destroyed a pig barn in the Belle Plaine area. No pigs were in the barn at the time, however.

The family inside the home was in their basement at the time and was safe.