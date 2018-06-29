Minneapolis closes rec centers, cancels youth sports due to heat

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board closed recreation centers without air conditioning and canceled park and recreation programs Friday with the heat index approaching 105 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of central and southern Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin, including all of the Twin Cities metro from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday evening.

All of the Park Board’s childcare program at recreation centers without air conditioning will close. All families have been notified and staff will stay on site until all children have been picked up.

When the heat index reaches 105 degrees, the Park Board cancels youth sports games and notifies teams of cancellations. Adult sports are not canceled, but teams may choose to forfeit at their discretion. Adult sports teams are advised to take caution and follow heat safety guidelines when playing.

The city has 20 air-conditioned recreation centers, 12 beaches and dozens of wading pools that remain open during extreme heat.

Trails, golf courses, playgrounds, picnic areas and gardens remain open, but music in the parks and movie events are canceled.

Recreation centers WITHOUT air conditioning: Armatage, Audubon, Brackett, Bryant Square, Corcoran, Creekview, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fuller, Harrison, Hiawatha School, Keewaydin, Kenny, Linden Hills, Logan, Lyndale Farmstead, McRae, Morris, Nokomis, Painter, Pearl, Peavey, Phelps, Sibley, Stewart, Van Cleve, Waite and Whittier.

Recreation centers WITH air conditioning: Bottineau, Coyle Community Center, East Phillips, Elliot, Farview, Folwell, Lake Hiawatha, Longfellow, Loring, Luxton, Lynnhurst, Matthews, North Commons, Northeast Recreation Center, Pershing, Phillips, Powderhorn, Webber, Windom NE and Windom South.

