Lack of snow in January is not uncommon

- Is this January really all that unfamiliar to us? Let’s go ahead and compare January 2018 to January 2019. Looking at weather observations from Jan. 1 through Jan. 8 of both years:

Average High: 14 (2018), 36 (2019)

Average Low: -2 (2018), 18 (2019)

Average Snowfall: Trace (2018), Trace (2019)

Yes, it’s been warmer this year, but seeing brown yards isn’t exactly new or weird to us. Looking back again at January 2018, we only had a trace of snow by this point in the month. However, we ended the month with 20.4 inches of snow in 2018. What I’m trying to say is: snow lovers, we have only been in 2019 for nine full days. There is still a lot of winter left!

In fact, January can be unpredictable in terms of snowfall totals for the month.

From 1883 to 2018, on average January saw about 10.6 inches of snow. We have over three weeks left in January to see if we’ll be above, below, or at normal. As of right now, it does not look like we’ll be adding to our monthly totals within the next seven days.