Catfish litter streets of Florida as Hurricane Irma hits mainland (VIDEO)

- (WOFL) -- Catfish were strewn about the streets of Florida as Hurricane Irma not only wreaked havoc on humans but also on wildlife in the Sunshine State.

Several Floridians posted videos to social media of catfish attempting to swim along city streets in the greater Orlando area as Irma caused extensive flooding in the state. Videos showed residents trying to help the catfish get back to water.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning and made its second landfall on Marco Island, Florida at about 3:35 p.m.

The powerful storm has knocked out power to millions and impacted wildlife as it sucks up large bodies of water.

Hurricane Irma is expected to weaken as it pushes toward Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond.