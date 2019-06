- It may be June 13, but people in northern Minnesota might have needed a winter coat this morning.

The northern half of the state woke up to widespread temperatures in the 30s, with a frost advisory in effect for the area through 7 a.m.

Hibbing hit a record low of 28 degrees, breaking the record of 30 degrees that day set back in the 1960s.

It was chilly in the metro too, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning.