Here comes the heat: Temps to feel like 100 this weekend Image Gallery 5 PHOTOS
A look at what Saturday afternoon could feel like when combining the heat and humidity 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FeelsLike_1561728465085.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewFri_1561728460785_7453581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DewFri_1561728460785.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSat_1561728463070_7453582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DewSat_1561728463070.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSun_1561728463081_7453583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="DewSun_1561728463081.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Comfortability_1561728460768_7453580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Comfortability_1561728460768.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415237970-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A look at what Saturday afternoon could feel like when combining the heat and humidity" title="FeelsLike_1561728465085.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A look at what Saturday afternoon could feel like when combining the heat and humidity</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewFri_1561728460785_7453581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Moisture levels really start to increase in southern Minnesota as moisture begins to surge northward out of the central and southern Plains. The high humidity could hold off in the metro until early Saturday" title="DewFri_1561728460785.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Moisture levels really start to increase in southern Minnesota as moisture begins to surge northward out of the central and southern Plains. The high humidity could hold off in the metro until early Saturday</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSat_1561728463070_7453582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Southeasterly winds continue to transport moisture from the southeastern U.S. into the Upper Midwest pushing dewpoints into the tropical zone" title="DewSat_1561728463070.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Southeasterly winds continue to transport moisture from the southeastern U.S. into the Upper Midwest pushing <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> into the tropical zone</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSun_1561728463081_7453583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="While southeast winds continue pushing in moisture, a cold front will swing through North Dakota and into northern Minnesota creating an environment for a potential surge in dewpoints close to 80° because of the "pooling effect"" title="DewSun_1561728463081.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>While southeast winds continue pushing in moisture, a cold front will swing through North Dakota and into northern Minnesota creating an environment for a potential surge in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> close to 80° because of the <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>pooling effect<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Comfortability_1561728460768_7453580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The overall comfort level when dewpoints begin to surge above 50°" title="Comfortability_1561728460768.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The overall comfort level when <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> begin to surge above 50°</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewFri_1561728460785_7453581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Moisture levels really start to increase in southern Minnesota as moisture begins to surge northward out of the central and southern Plains. The high humidity could hold off in the metro until early Saturday" title="DewFri_1561728460785.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSat_1561728463070_7453582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Southeasterly winds continue to transport moisture from the southeastern U.S. into the Upper Midwest pushing dewpoints into the tropical zone" title="DewSat_1561728463070.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/DewSun_1561728463081_7453583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="While southeast winds continue pushing in moisture, a cold front will swing through North Dakota and into northern Minnesota creating an environment for a potential surge in dewpoints close to 80° because of the "pooling effect"" title="DewSun_1561728463081.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Comfortability_1561728460768_7453580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The overall comfort level when dewpoints begin to surge above 50°" title="Comfortability_1561728460768.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/here-comes-the-heat" data-title="Here comes the heat" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/here-comes-the-heat" addthis:title="Here comes the heat" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/here-comes-the-heat";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cody\x20Matz\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/weather/here-comes-the-heat">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:33AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415237970" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - So far, the month of June has felt a lot like climatology says it should come in: about half a degree above average through the 27, which is about as close to average as you can get. But, it looks like our first heat wave is on it’s way as we round out the month.</p><p>The state has seen some pretty seasonable temperatures through the month of June so far, but many have commented that it has actually felt cool for a summer month. Well, that’s for two reasons.</p><p>First, because the last couple of Junes have been well above average, so short term memory makes us think that’s what this month is supposed to fell like.</p><p>The second reason is because humidity levels have been kept in check through the month.</p><p>Dewpoints are a measurement of the level of moisture in the atmosphere. The higher the number, the more moisture is in the air and typically the more uncomfortable conditions become. From late spring through early fall, moisture levels in Minnesota are typically as high, and, at times, higher than Florida. This is when dewpoints soar past the comfortable 50s, humid 60s and into the tropical 70s giving Minnesota that sauna-like feel for at least a couple of months a year.</p><p>Well this year, our dewpoints have rarely pased 60 degrees and they have peaked in the middle 60s only a couple of times. This is a little less normal for the month of June, but we’re about to make up for lost time.</p><p>Southerly and southeasterly breezes will be ushering in far more humidity over the weekend. Dewpoints will start their climb on Friday and then will likely get into the 70s in the metro on Saturday.</p><p>With temperatures into the low 90s, expect that “feels like” temperature to be pushing 100 degrees. Then, a cold front starts to swing across the Upper Midwest. This cold front could very well make things even more miserable on Sunday.</p><p>While it is far from certain, that front will act like a windshield wiper in the atmosphere, forcing a large amount of humidity to build out ahead of it just like water pools up against the blade of a windshield wiper as it pushes across the glass. This has the potential to send dewpoints soaring close to 80 degrees. This could give some locations a “feels like” temp closer to 110 degrees.</p><p>Admittedly though, a heat index that high would be a long shot, but 100-degree feeling heat is likely both days. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409178" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-thunderstorm-watch-in-effect-until-1-pm-2-rounds-of-storms-possible-for-metro" title="2 rounds of storms possible for Twin Cities metro Thursday" data-articleId="415025546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/First_round_of_Thursday_storms_rolls_thr_0_7450370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/First_round_of_Thursday_storms_rolls_thr_0_7450370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/First_round_of_Thursday_storms_rolls_thr_0_7450370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/First_round_of_Thursday_storms_rolls_thr_0_7450370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/First_round_of_Thursday_storms_rolls_thr_0_7450370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A line of storms moved through central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Thursday morning, with a second round possible later in the day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 rounds of storms possible for Twin Cities metro Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for central Minnesota, including the entire greater Twin Cities metro area, through 1 p.m. </p><p>This does not mean the storms will magically shut down at 1 p.m., but that much of our area is likely to be done with this first round of storms by about that time and then another round will be possible. But, the Storm Prediction Center will continue to reassess the situation and could issue watches later today. </p><p>A quick reminder that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that the ingredients are coming together for severe weather to occur and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning means that severe weather is imminent or occurring. Look at it like baking cupcakes. A watch means all of your ingredients are on the counter ready to be mixed, while warning means you are about to eat/are eating that finished cupcake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/heat-index-expected-to-reach-104-degrees-saturday" title="Heat index expected to reach 104 degrees Saturday" data-articleId="414748750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/heat_1561514841306_7444850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/heat_1561514841306_7444850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/heat_1561514841306_7444850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/heat_1561514841306_7444850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/heat_1561514841306_7444850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heat index expected to reach 104 degrees Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer is in full swing with heat, humidity and haze expected this weekend.</p><p>Saturday's high temperature is expected to reach 95 degrees.</p><p>The combination of temperatures and high dew points will take Saturday's heat index into 104 degrees.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/minnesota-continues-to-get-wetter" title="Minnesota getting wetter as trend continues" data-articleId="414177119" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/22/100YearPrecipChart_1561217127147_7432690_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The liquid precipitation total for the state of Minnesota each year, dating back to 1895. This shows a steady climb for the average yearly precipitation in the state from just over 2 feet of moisture to roughly 28 inches... info courtesy of NCDC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota getting wetter as trend continues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Twin Cities just experienced one of the wettest starts to the year on record, dating back to 1872. But, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise because the state continues to get wetter.</p><p>Since records began nearly 150 years ago, the state has been getting wetter on average. According to the National Climate Data Center, the state of Minnesota has seen more than a quarter inch of precipitation increase every 10 years since 1895. That doesn’t sound like much, but when you climb that much over the course of 125 years, it begins to really add up. Our 10-year average for precipitation in the metro is a little over 28 inches. Back in 1895 though, it was just over 24 inches. That’s a pretty significant increase over time.</p><p>When the amount of precipitation we see for the year is broken down by county, though, our increase is not uniform across the state. Much of central and southern Minnesota has seen a 25% to 44% increase in precipitation over the last 100 years. By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 28 2019 08:33AM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 09:57AM CDT

(FOX 9) - So far, the month of June has felt a lot like climatology says it should come in: about half a degree above average through the 27, which is about as close to average as you can get. But, it looks like our first heat wave is on it's way as we round out the month.

The state has seen some pretty seasonable temperatures through the month of June so far, but many have commented that it has actually felt cool for a summer month. Well, that's for two reasons.

First, because the last couple of Junes have been well above average, so short term memory makes us think that's what this month is supposed to fell like.

The second reason is because humidity levels have been kept in check through the month.

Dewpoints are a measurement of the level of moisture in the atmosphere. The higher the number, the more moisture is in the air and typically the more uncomfortable conditions become. From late spring through early fall, moisture levels in Minnesota are typically as high, and, at times, higher than Florida. This is when dewpoints soar past the comfortable 50s, humid 60s and into the tropical 70s giving Minnesota that sauna-like feel for at least a couple of months a year.

Well this year, our dewpoints have rarely pased 60 degrees and they have peaked in the middle 60s only a couple of times. This is a little less normal for the month of June, but we're about to make up for lost time.

Southerly and southeasterly breezes will be ushering in far more humidity over the weekend. Dewpoints will start their climb on Friday and then will likely get into the 70s in the metro on Saturday.

With temperatures into the low 90s, expect that "feels like" temperature to be pushing 100 degrees. Then, a cold front starts to swing across the Upper Midwest. This cold front could very well make things even more miserable on Sunday.

While it is far from certain, that front will act like a windshield wiper in the atmosphere, forcing a large amount of humidity to build out ahead of it just like water pools up against the blade of a windshield wiper as it pushes across the glass. This has the potential to send dewpoints soaring close to 80 degrees. This could give some locations a "feels like" temp closer to 110 degrees.

Admittedly though, a heat index that high would be a long shot, but 100-degree feeling heat is likely both days. We'll see how much warmer we can get as we get into the weekend. Featured Videos

Take a look inside the impressive boathouses on Lake Minnetonka
Jorge Polanco earns starting nod for All-Star Game
St. Louis Park City Council to revisit Pledge of Allegiance decision
Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1158724169_1561687138511-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lizzo-accuses-summerfest-security-guard-of-attacking-her-team" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Lizzo_1561729526753.jpg_7453751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Lizzo_1561729526753.jpg_7453751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Lizzo_1561729526753.jpg_7453751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Lizzo_1561729526753.jpg_7453751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Lizzo_1561729526753.jpg_7453751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lizzo&#x20;performs&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;American&#x20;Express&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;NYC&#x20;Pride&#x20;Kickoff&#x20;Event&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;American&#x20;Express&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lizzo accuses Summerfest security guard of attacking her team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/here-comes-the-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/FeelsLike_1561728465085_7453584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;look&#x20;at&#x20;what&#x20;Saturday&#x20;afternoon&#x20;could&#x20;feel&#x20;like&#x20;when&#x20;combining&#x20;the&#x20;heat&#x20;and&#x20;humidity" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here comes the heat: Temps to feel like 100 this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/two-killed-in-helicopter-crash-at-brainerd-minnesota-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Brainerd%20helicopter%20crash%20USE_1561733405790.jpg_7453844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Brainerd%20helicopter%20crash%20USE_1561733405790.jpg_7453844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Brainerd%20helicopter%20crash%20USE_1561733405790.jpg_7453844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Brainerd%20helicopter%20crash%20USE_1561733405790.jpg_7453844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Brainerd%20helicopter%20crash%20USE_1561733405790.jpg_7453844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pilot, nurse killed in helicopter crash at Brainerd, Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jorge-polanco-earns-starting-nod-for-all-star-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jorge Polanco earns starting nod for All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-louis-park-city-council-to-revisit-pledge-of-allegiance-decision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Park City Council to revisit Pledge of 