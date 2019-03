- You can put your shovel away (for now)!

This week’s forecast isn’t just snow. Now we’re adding rain! So dust off your umbrellas, because we are expecting a descent amount of rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for majority of the state beginning on Wednesday afternoon and lasting until Thursday afternoon. Our main concern isn’t stream and river flooding, but localized flooding.

A combination of the frozen ground that can’t absorb rainfall and storm drains that are blocked from our mountains of snow will lead to street flooding and small urban stream flooding.

What can you do? Make sure your storm drain is snow-free so that the expected rain will be able to go somewhere.

Snow chances haven’t left Minnesota yet… we’re expecting snowflakes to fly again on Thursday evening (oh boy!).