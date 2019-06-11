< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story412017860" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412017860" data-article-version="1.0">Flock of seagulls flying over Duluth shows up on NWS radar</h1>
</header> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412017860.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var figcaption> A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/NWS%20seagulls%202_1560262340418.png_7382565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412017860-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NWS seagulls 2_1560262340418.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/NWS%20seagulls%201_1560262475052.png_7382567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412017860-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NWS seagulls 1_1560262475052.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412017860-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/NWS%20seagulls%202_1560262340418.png_7382565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth)" title="NWS seagulls 2_1560262340418.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/NWS%20seagulls%201_1560262475052.png_7382567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth)" title="NWS seagulls 1_1560262475052.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth)" title="NWS seagulls 2_1560262340418.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/NWS%20seagulls%201_1560262475052.png_7382567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:11AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> The size of the birds makes them look like large hail stones on the radar screen, which makes them "really light up the display."</p><p>A similar thing occurred in southern California last week when a <a href="https://www.fox9.com/news/massive-ladybug-swarm-over-california-shows-up-on-radar-1">swarm of ladybugs appeared on the NWS's radar</a>. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. What happened?</p><p>A cold front found it's way across Minnesota brining in cloud cover, chilly (relatively speaking) temperatures, and even a little bit of rain.</p><p>Fear not!</p> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 