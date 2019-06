A flock of seagulls flying over the head of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Tuesday morning showed up on the National Weather Service's radar screens. (Photo credit: NWS Duluth)

"We were curious what was lighting up our radar screen this morning, turns out a lot of seagulls or lake gulls are flying south across the head of Lake Superior this morning," the NWS wrote on their Facebook page.

The NWS sad the flock was not as dense as it might appear. The size of the birds makes them look like large hail stones on the radar screen, which makes them "really light up the display."

A similar thing occurred in southern California last week when a swarm of ladybugs appeared on the NWS's radar. The ladybugs were spread throughout the sky, but the most concentrated group was about 10 miles wide.