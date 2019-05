- It's fitting that meteorologist Cody Matz, FOX 9's resident lover of cold weather and snow, had the honor of sharing that we finally hit 80 degrees for the first time this year at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Mark it down: May 16, 2019.

BOOM! First 80° day in the metro!! pic.twitter.com/MkmF9eo1WA — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) May 16, 2019

We were already three weeks behind the 80-degree milestone. While this is late, and a bit unusual, we have certainly seen it before. Just two years ago, it took until the 13th of May to get to 80 degrees. A few years before that in 2014, we didn’t crack 80 until May 24.

With good news comes bad news. Bask in the warm sun today, because there's a wet, cold weekend ahead. Find an updated 7-day forecast at fox9.com/weather.