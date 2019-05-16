< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> First 80-degree day of the year in the Twin Cities

Posted May 16 2019 12:26PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 12:28PM CDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407280119");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407280119-407279294"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407280119-407279294" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/may-16-hit-80_1558027556209_7276090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407280119" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - It's fitting that meteorologist Cody Matz, FOX 9's resident lover of cold weather and snow, had the honor of sharing that we finally hit 80 degrees for the first time this year at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Mark it down: May 16, 2019.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BOOM! First 80° day in the metro!! <a href="https://t.co/MkmF9eo1WA">pic.twitter.com/MkmF9eo1WA</a></p>— Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/CodyMatzFox9/status/1129068555759046662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>We were already <a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/running-behind-our-spring-milestones">three weeks behind the 80-degree milestone</a>. While this is late, and a bit unusual, we have certainly seen it before. Just two years ago, it took until the 13th of May to get to 80 degrees. A few years before that in 2014, we didn’t crack 80 until May 24.</p><p>With good news comes bad news. Rain Totals: Over an inch in the metro, nearly 3" in Cambridge, Minn.

Posted May 19 2019 09:46AM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 01:33PM CDT

As of Sunday morning, the rain continues falling throughout much of Minnesota, with totals varying from city to city.

Rain has been falling over the last 30 hours or so, with Minneapolis seeing about 1.25 inches by Sunday morning, Faribault on the low end getting roughly a half inch, but areas from St Cloud to Princeton and Cambridge have seen around 3 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, northern Minnesota got a dusting of snow, with the National Weather Service reporting 0.4" in Duluth. Storm chasers track tornadoes as they touch down in Kansas

Posted May 17 2019 09:00PM CDT

Storm chasers in Kansas followed as black clouds sprouted tornadoes Friday night. 

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor from KWTV/KOTV were driving near Meade, Kansas when clouds began to swirl.

As they drove down a highway, the beginnings of a twister tossed a semi tractor-trailer onto its side, right in front of them. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storm chasers track tornadoes as they touch down in Kansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Storm chasers in Kansas followed as black clouds sprouted tornadoes Friday night. </p><p>News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor from KWTV/KOTV were driving near Meade, Kansas when clouds began to swirl.</p><p>As they drove down a highway, the beginnings of a twister tossed a semi tractor-trailer onto its side, right in front of them. The driver seemed to be alert inside the truck as bystanders checked on him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/running-behind-our-spring-milestones" title="Still haven't hit 80: Running behind our spring milestones" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/13/SpringMilestones_1557753025401_7251743_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/13/SpringMilestones_1557753025401_7251743_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/13/SpringMilestones_1557753025401_7251743_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/13/SpringMilestones_1557753025401_7251743_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/13/SpringMilestones_1557753025401_7251743_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Still haven't hit 80: Running behind our spring milestones

By Cody Matz, FOX 9

Posted May 13 2019 08:13AM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 08:52AM CDT

No doubt you've noticed that the first couple weeks of May have been quite cool, running roughly 7 degrees below average in the Twin Cities metro, which is a pretty big number. But amazingly enough, the last couple months really haven't been all that cool. In fact, we have been pretty close to average. 

Likely though, what makes it feel like it's been so cool is that we have grown accustomed to some brief surges of spring, or even summertime warmth through the months of March, April, and May over the last 20 years.

Since 2000, we have managed to crack 50 degrees for the first time around March 1, on average. 