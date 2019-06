- We’re finally rid of May, turning the calendar to June, and hopefully turning the page on a wet and cool pattern we have been entrenched in so far this year.

The Twin Cities have now seen more than 15 inches of liquid precipitation since January 1st, which is the 4th most on record through the end of May.

Nearly 7 inches of that fell just this last month alone with 15 of our 31 days in May coming in with measurable precipitation.

Because of this, areas along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers have been above flood stage for more than 2 months and depending on the overall weather pattern in North America, it could be another couple of weeks before water levels recede back below flood stage.

For those also thinking that it’s been way too cold this year, well you’re onto something as the metro has now seen 5 consecutive months with below average temperatures.

The last time that happened was back in the polar vortex year of 2014.