News
Twin Cities news
Investigators
Politics and Government
Business
Education
Entertainment class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/train-days-takes-over-union-depot-in-st-paul">Train Days takes over Union Depot in St. Paul</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/cottage-grove-police-1-dead-1-injured-in-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cottage Grove Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/cottage-grove-police-1-dead-1-injured-in-motorcycle-crash">Cottage Grove Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/perdue-foods-recalling-fully-cooked-chicken-products"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/front_1559355762869_7342041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Perdue Foods recalling fully-cooked chicken products"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/perdue-foods-recalling-fully-cooked-chicken-products">Perdue Foods recalling fully-cooked chicken products</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/train-days-takes-over-union-depot-in-st-paul">Train Days takes over Union Depot in St. Paul</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></li> <li><a </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Twin Cities see extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year Twin Cities see extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year the year"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410282603.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410282603");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WetStart_1559401933936.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/ColdStart_1559401931575_7343173_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ColdStart_1559401931575.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/MayRecap_1559401931582_7343174_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MayRecap_1559401931582.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410282603-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="" title="WetStart_1559401933936.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/ColdStart_1559401931575_7343173_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="" title="ColdStart_1559401931575.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/ColdStart_1559401931575_7343173_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ColdStart_1559401931575.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/MayRecap_1559401931582_7343174_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="MayRecap_1559401931582.JPG"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/extremely-wet-and-cool-first-5-months-of-the-year" data-title="Extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/extremely-wet-and-cool-first-5-months-of-the-year" addthis:title="Extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/extremely-wet-and-cool-first-5-months-of-the-year";var By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 01 2019 10:14AM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 10:28AM CDT (FOX 9) - We're finally rid of May, turning the calendar to June, and hopefully turning the page on a wet and cool pattern we have been entrenched in so far this year. 

The Twin Cities have now seen more than 15 inches of liquid precipitation since January 1st, which is the 4th most on record through the end of May. 

Nearly 7 inches of that fell just this last month alone with 15 of our 31 days in May coming in with measurable precipitation. 

Because of this, areas along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers have been above flood stage for more than 2 months and depending on the overall weather pattern in North America, it could be another couple of weeks before water levels recede back below flood stage.

For those also thinking that it's been way too cold this year, well you're onto something as the metro has now seen 5 consecutive months with below average temperatures. 

The last time that happened was back in the polar vortex year of 2014. More Weather Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/Smoke_from_Canadian_wildfires_prompts_ai_0_7339605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/Smoke_from_Canadian_wildfires_prompts_ai_0_7339605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/Smoke_from_Canadian_wildfires_prompts_ai_0_7339605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/Smoke_from_Canadian_wildfires_prompts_ai_0_7339605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/Smoke_from_Canadian_wildfires_prompts_ai_0_7339605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the Twin Cities metro, southwest and south central Minnesota due to smoke in the air from wildfires in northern Canada. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alert for Twin Cities metro, southern MN
Posted May 31 2019 12:13PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:53PM CDT
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the Twin Cities metro, southwest and south central Minnesota due to smoke in the air from wildfires in northern Canada. 

The air quality alert is in effect 12-9 p.m. Friday. 

The MPCA said sun and hot temperatures on Friday will cause the pollutants from the wildfire smoke to react in the air to produce high levels of ground-level ozone. Smoke from the wildfires made for hazy skies in the metro over the last few days. Smoke from the wildfires made for hazy skies in the metro over the last few days. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/may-2019-brings-unusually-active-tornadic-stretch" title="May 2019 brings unusually active tornadic stretch" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/TornadoGraph_1559223682455_7328972_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/TornadoGraph_1559223682455_7328972_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/TornadoGraph_1559223682455_7328972_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/TornadoGraph_1559223682455_7328972_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/TornadoGraph_1559223682455_7328972_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="30 day running tornado count for the United States courtesy of Patrick Marsh, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist&nbsp;for the National Weather Service&#39;s Storm Prediction Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>May 2019 brings unusually active tornadic stretch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Calling May 2019 active is just about the biggest understatement you can say. Between the record breaking rainfall and the hundreds of tornado reports over just the last few weeks, it’s been a doozy of a month for nearly half of the U.S. The other half of the country was quieter, but had issues of their own from record heat in parts of the Southeast, to continued snow and unusually chilly temps across the west.</p><p>Let’s focus on the tornadoes though that have been plaguing headlines for the last couple of weeks. During a 10-day stretch in fact, the national weather service issued 44 tornado watches and more than 600 tornado warnings as seen in the map above, courtesy of USTornadoes.com. Even for May standards, which is the most active tornadic time period for the U.S. on average, is a bit ridiculous.</p><p>It gets even crazier looking at the last 30 days. Patrick Marsh, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, tweeted out that we have entered rare territory. Only 4 other periods on record, since the National Weather Service started tracking tornadoes in the 1950s, has the U.S. experienced a 4 day period where there were at least 500 separate eyewitness reports of tornadoes. Some caution is needed with this stat though, is that not all of these will be confirmed tornadoes and some of these eyewitness reports will end up being from the same tornado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-causes-hazy-sky-in-twin-cities-thursday" title="Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy skies in Twin Cities Thursday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sunrise in Eden Prairie, Minnesota Thursday morning amid smoke from wildfires in northern Canada. (Photo credit: Cody Matz)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy skies in Twin Cities Thursday
Posted May 30 2019 08:34AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 08:39AM CDT
Does the sky look a little hazy to you today? 

Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has made its way to the upper Midwest, lending a hazy appearance to the sky in the Twin Cities metro Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

NWS said the surface air quality in the Twin Cities should not be impacted because the smoke will remain elevated, meaning you will not be able to smell smoke when you step outside because it will all be above us. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-offers-condolences-after-virginia-beach-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump offers condolences after Virginia Beach shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/extremely-wet-and-cool-first-5-months-of-the-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/WetStart_1559401933936_7343175_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities see extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/combat-ship-uss-minneapolis-st-paul-rolled-off-assembly-line-in-wisconsin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/USS%20MSP%20formatted_1559391390094.jpg_7342588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Brian&#x20;Skon&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Combat ship 'USS Minneapolis St. Paul' rolled off assembly line in Wisconsin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cottage-grove-police-1-dead-1-injured-in-motorcycle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/6-1-19%20cottage%20grove%20hardwood%20av%20police%20incident%20vo.mp4_00.00.26.07_1559389875176.png_7342820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cottage Grove Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 