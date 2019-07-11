< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" addthis:title="Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417497395.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417497395");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> While the exact track of this tropical system is yet to be determined, there will likely be a large swath of heavy rain ranging from 10 to 20 inches. The locations most likely to get this heavy rain are right along the Mississippi River... </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="RainfallMon_1562848769063.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487_7514701_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224_7514600_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160_7514597_ver1.0.gif) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160.gif"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417497395-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="While the exact track of this tropical system is yet to be determined, there will likely be a large swath of heavy rain ranging from 10 to 20 inches. The locations most likely to get this heavy rain are right along the Mississippi River..." title="RainfallMon_1562848769063.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="While" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_FRAGMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">While</span> the exact track of this tropical system is yet to be determined, there will likely be a large swath of heavy rain ranging from 10 to <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="20 inches" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">20 inches</span>. The locations most likely to get this heavy rain are right along the Mississippi River...</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487_7514701_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="This is a map of the sea surface temperatures when compared to average in Celsius. Notice, nearly every location in the Gulf and the Atlantic are above average... map courtesy of weatherbell..." title="WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>This is a map of the sea surface temperatures when compared to average in Celsius. Notice, nearly every location in the Gulf and the Atlantic are above average... map courtesy of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="weatherbell" data-wsc-lang="en_US">weatherbell</span>...</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224_7514600_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="The forecast height for the Mississippi River at New Orleans. Levees start to get topped right around 20 feet which is the current forecast from the National Weather Service. Exact location and amount of rain will greatly impact this forecast" title="MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The forecast height for the Mississippi River at New Orleans. Levees start to get topped right around <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="20 feet" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">20 feet</span> which is the current forecast from the National Weather Service. Exact location and amount of rain will greatly impact this forecast</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160_7514597_ver1.0.gif" alt="The forecast flash flood risk for Saturday and Saturday night for the Lower 48 courtesy of the Weather Prediction Center. Roughly 90% of flood damage and almost half of all flood related deaths occur in areas under a high risk..." title="FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160.gif"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The forecast flash flood risk for Saturday and Saturday night for the Lower 48 courtesy of the Weather Prediction Center. Roughly 90% of flood damage and almost half of all flood related deaths occur in areas under a high risk...</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/weather', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/weather', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/weather', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/weather', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/weather', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417497395');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="While the exact track of this tropical system is yet to be determined, there will likely be a large swath of heavy rain ranging from 10 to 20 inches. The locations most likely to get this heavy rain are right along the Mississippi River..." title="RainfallMon_1562848769063.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487_7514701_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="This is a map of the sea surface temperatures when compared to average in Celsius. Notice, nearly every location in the Gulf and the Atlantic are above average... map courtesy of weatherbell..." title="WarmOceanWaters_1562848839487.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224_7514600_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The forecast height for the Mississippi River at New Orleans. Levees start to get topped right around 20 feet which is the current forecast from the National Weather Service. Exact location and amount of rain will greatly impact this forecast" title="MississippiAtNewOrleans_1562848839224.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160_7514597_ver1.0.gif');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The forecast flash flood risk for Saturday and Saturday night for the Lower 48 courtesy of the Weather Prediction Center. Roughly 90% of flood damage and almost half of all flood related deaths occur in areas under a high risk..." title="FloodingHighRisk_1562848768160.gif"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" data-title="Flood disaster looms for parts of the south" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" addthis:title="Flood disaster looms for parts of the south" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cody\x20Matz\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417497395" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - A new tropical system that’s likely to strengthen into the weekend could spell disaster for New Orleans and parts of the south. But it’s not likely to be from any sort of wind, but from very heavy rain and storm surge as this system will be slow to move on shore.</p><p>This storm system is likely to gather organization and strength as it heads inland the next few days, but is barely moving and isn’t likely to pick up speed anytime soon. This will likely lead to tremendous rains for some areas as the Gulf of Mexico is poised to fill this storm with copious amounts of water. Water temperatures this time of year are already very warm, typically in the mid to upper 80s… but much of the Gulf and Caribbean are anywhere from 1-3 degrees Celsius above average.</p><p>That puts water temperatures in much of the Gulf anywhere from 87°- 92°F! That’s A LOT of very warm water, which is what tropical systems “feed” on. That warm water turns into an abundance of water vapor, which then is rung out as it comes on shore as heavy rain. Combine that with a slow moving system, and you could have 2 or 3 days with heavy rain that could top 20 inches in spots!</p><p>What could make this whole scenario worse is the ongoing Mississippi River flooding that could send the river over its banks and even top the levees in New Orleans. This would likely inundate much of New Orleans with several feet of water. The current forecast from the National Weather Service has the Mississippi River hitting 20 feet, which is above the height for several levee locations in and around New Orleans. This would send water over the levee and into parts of the city. While this level would be very high, it would not break the record height for the river in New Orleans set in 1922 at 21.3 feet.</p><p>Because of the heavy rain and flood potential, the Weather Prediction Center (which is a branch of the National Weather Service) issued a high risk for flooding for Saturday and Saturday night for much of eastern Louisiana. While this seems a bit arbitrary, this branch of the National Weather Service has issued flash flood risk outlooks for years, and the only other times a high risk has been issued this far in advance was when hurricane Harvey was expected to stall near Houston and when slow moving Florence came ashore in the Carolinas. Both of these ended with catastrophic flooding and many casualties. In fact, 90% of flood related damage and nearly half of flood related deaths occur in a high-risk zone. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409178" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/tornado-warning-issued-for-le-sueur-scott-sibley-co" title="Reports of tornado touchdowns as storms sweep through southern Minnesota" data-articleId="416514815" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Reports_of_tornado_touchdowns_as_storms__0_7479930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Reports_of_tornado_touchdowns_as_storms__0_7479930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Reports_of_tornado_touchdowns_as_storms__0_7479930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Reports_of_tornado_touchdowns_as_storms__0_7479930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Reports_of_tornado_touchdowns_as_storms__0_7479930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tornado warning is in effect for Le Sueur County as storms move through the southern part of Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reports of tornado touchdowns as storms sweep through southern Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There have been at least two reports of tornado touchdowns Friday evening as strong storms swept through the southern portion of Minnesota.</p><p>Tornado warnings were issued for a number of counties southwest of the metro, including in Scott and Le Sueur counties, as the storms dropped rain and brought heavy winds. However, all those warnings had expired by 6:30 p.m.</p><p>There were two reported touchdowns: One in Arlington at 5:37 p.m. and another near Henderson less than ten minutes later. Neither of those reports have been confirmed at this time and both were reportedly brief.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/heavy-rains-bring-flash-floods-closed-roads-in-sartell-minn" title="Heavy rains flood out streets in Sartell, Minn." data-articleId="416330740" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Susan and Hailey Eibes sent us videos showing residents in Sartell using pool floaties in the middle of a street." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rains flood out streets in Sartell, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fourth of July downpours brought flooding to parts of Minnesota on Thursday.</p><p>Among the hardest hit areas appears to be Sartell, Minnesota, just north of St. Cloud. Police in that city warned of flooded out roads created by the strong storms on Thursday.</p><p>In a Facebook post , police write, “We still have many neighborhoods with flooded roadways. Our public works department has put up barricades in those areas and we are asking people not to drive around them, even if they believe they can make it through the high water. Some vehicle still remain in the flooded roadways and will be removed when it is safe to do so.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/june-finishes-warmer-than-average-a-first-for-2019" title="June finishes warmer than average… a first for 2019" data-articleId="415830542" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>June finishes warmer than average… a first for 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time in 2019, we have a monthly average temperature above average. While many may believe that June was actually fairly “cool”, that’s just not the case as we finish about a degree above average for the month. Sure, that’s not all that much. And climatologically speaking, June will go down as seasonable, but considering it’s the first time we have seen an above average month so far this year, maybe we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.</p><p>There are two likely culprits for many of us thinking that June was actually below average. The first being that we have short memories. That’s not an insult, it’s a fact that we as humans rarely remember the minutia of everyday life. We remember the big moments… the unusual moments… and the emotional moments. Well, because of this, we rarely remember the “average” years, and just focus on the abnormal ones and the recent ones. Well, last June was exceedingly warm. This was also preceded by one of the warmest May weeks of all time. So yeah, when comparing June of 2019 to last year, it was REALLY cool. But last June was the exception and not the rule.</p><p>The other reason for the “cool feeling” June was likely because moisture levels were quite low. It’s no secret that summers are humid in Minnesota. Well, we typically get into “humid season” in the first half of June. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>More Weather Stories</h3>
</header> id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-share-concerns-over-burnsville-landfill-expansion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7V BURNSVILLE LANDFILL PLANS _00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-residents-protest-trump-administration-migrant-holding-facility-conditions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Immigration protest"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-bait-shops-say-harsh-winter-has-left-minnows-in-short-supply"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="minnows generic bait fishing"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-waseca-rallies-around-tink-larson-field"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Tink_Larson_Field__0_7510827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Tink_Larson_Field__0_20190710222722"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/disaster-looms-as-parts-of-the-south-could-get-20-of-rain" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/RainfallMon_1562848769063_7514598_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="While&#x20;the&#x20;exact&#x20;track&#x20;of&#x20;this&#x20;tropical&#x20;system&#x20;is&#x20;yet&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;determined&#x2c;&#x20;there&#x20;will&#x20;likely&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;large&#x20;swath&#x20;of&#x20;heavy&#x20;rain&#x20;ranging&#x20;from&#x20;10&#x20;to&#x20;20&#x20;inches&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;locations&#x20;most&#x20;likely&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;this&#x20;heavy&#x20;rain&#x20;are&#x20;right&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;Mississippi&#x20;River&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disaster looms as parts of the south could get 20" of rain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-share-concerns-over-burnsville-landfill-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-residents-protest-trump-administration-migrant-holding-facility-conditions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10683U.MXF_00.21.01.24_1562809999462_7511949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-bait-shops-say-harsh-winter-has-left-minnows-in-short-supply" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/251ZW1DP.MXF_15.39.36.22_1562806870640_7511932_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/xcel-starts-tearing-down-black-dog-chimney-in-burnsville-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2">
<div class="row">
<div class="column">
<div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4>
</div>
</div> href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> 