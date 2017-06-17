Rain sweeps across Minnesota overnight into Father's Day

- Showers and isolated thunderstorms that moved across western Minnesota earlier Saturday made their way into central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro and Brainerd Lakes area, late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Those showers and storms will move across Minnesota and into western Wisconsin overnight.

Sunday (Father's Day) will be cooler, with forecast highs in the lower 70s and isolated showers. Things will dry-out Monday, but the week should start cooler than normal for mid-June.

It's been a very warm first half of June this year -- not a single day below average so far. This marks the warmest to June on record for the Twin Cities dating back nearly 150 years, to 1872.

