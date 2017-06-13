Timeline: Severe storms possible Tuesday night

-

It’s a night to stay #SkyAware, as conditions are ripe for another severe weather outbreak Tuesday evening.

A line of severe thunderstorms will form in the Dakotas early this evening, head west into Minnesota and eventually to the Twin Cities well after sunset. The storms are associated with a cold front that should offer some relief from the heat and humidity we’ve had the past few days.

But first, we’ll need to be ready for a potential late night severe weather outbreak that could feature torrential rains, potentially damaging winds over 60 mph and large hail. There is a potential in western Minnesota for a tornado or two as well.

You can see the timing of the storms on the chart above from Fox 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz. The storms will arrive in the Twin Cities well after dark and possibly after bedtime for most of us, so make sure your severe weather action plan is in place.