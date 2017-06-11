Sunday morning storms bring 70 mph winds, egg-sized hail to Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - A line of severe thunderstorms is sweeping across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Sunday morning. The storm brings winds of up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall, and egg-sized hail has been reported in some areas. One the storm is in your area, you can expect it to pass in about one hour.
At 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Xcel Energy reported more than 1,015 power outages affecting nearly 76,509 customers.
Severe thunderstorm warnings expired for Hennepin, Dakota, Scott, Anoka and Ramsey County at 9:15 a.m., and remain until noon for east central Minnesota, as well as Dunn, St. Croix, Barron and Polk counties in Wisconsin.
Time lapse of the storm moving into East Bethel, MN @MyFOX9 pic.twitter.com/HhTCyA0KFL— Brittany Desantell (@desantellbritt) June 11, 2017
Flooding in Bloomington @CodyMatzFox9 pic.twitter.com/DqPQyLQvFN— David Somers (@David_Somers89) June 11, 2017
@CodyMatzFox9 Strong winds, hail at times, cars in ditches. Hugo, MN. pic.twitter.com/2d02fu6Z5l— *Sarah* (@Bubbly_Sassy_Me) June 11, 2017