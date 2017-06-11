Sunday morning storms bring 70 mph winds, egg-sized hail to Twin Cities

- A line of severe thunderstorms is sweeping across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Sunday morning. The storm brings winds of up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall, and egg-sized hail has been reported in some areas. One the storm is in your area, you can expect it to pass in about one hour.

At 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Xcel Energy reported more than 1,015 power outages affecting nearly 76,509 customers.

Severe thunderstorm warnings expired for Hennepin, Dakota, Scott, Anoka and Ramsey County at 9:15 a.m., and remain until noon for east central Minnesota, as well as Dunn, St. Croix, Barron and Polk counties in Wisconsin.