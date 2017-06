A tornado was spotted just after 1 p.m. Wednesday near Hatton, North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. Hatton is about 25 miles southwest of Grand Forks. Video of the tornado was provided to Fox 9 by Jesse Bye of Hatton.

There were no immediate reports of structural damage.\

