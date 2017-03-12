Winter weather advisory for all metro counties, I-94 corridor

- Winter weather advisory has been issued for all metro counties and the I-94 corridor. A winter storm warning is also in effect for all of southern and southwestern Minnesota, where the heaviest snow will be located.

Snow is already spreading across western Minnesota this morning and will quickly arrive in the metro and the

I-35 corridor this afternoon. Heaviest snowfall rates, up to an inch an hour, will cross the state during the evening hours. But, this storm will be moving fairly quick as the flakes taper off pretty quickly after midnight. The accumulating snow will be long done by the Monday morning commute, but the damage will have been done.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Unlike our last storm, there will be a very broad area of snow accumulations along and south of the I-94 corridor. There will be a heavier band though in southwest Minnesota, where local spots could get 9 or 10”.

Sunday afternoon and evening

HIGH impact. Snow could be heavy at times, especially in the metro and southward.

Monday AM commute

HIGH impact likely. While the accumulating snow will be long done, the damage will have been done and it has been a while since we have needed our winter driving skills. Interstates will probably be in reasonable shape, but side roads and on/off ramps will likely be tricky.

Monday PM commute

LOW impact. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, the salt/sand combo along with the higher sun angle (even with the clouds hanging around) will help roads clear up pretty quickly after sunrise.