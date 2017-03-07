Wind gusts follow record-breaking tornadoes in Minnesota

- Minnesota is under a wind advisory until midnight for gusts of 40 to 50+ mph. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, wind gusts of 45 mph were already reported in St. Cloud. Get the Fox 9 Weather App to track the weather, specific to your location.

The National Weather Service is expected to confirm Tuesday whether a tornado hit southern Minnesota, near Clarks Grove, just north of Albert Lea. Tornadoes were also reported just north of the Twin Cities metro, near Zimmerman and Princeton. The previous record for earliest verified tornado in Minnesota occurred was March 18, 1968, north of Truman.

