Tornado touches down in Zimmerman and Princeton, Minnesota

- A confirmed tornado was located near Zimmerman, Minnesota at 5:49 p.m. Monday. At 5:56 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over the south side of Princeton, Minnesota, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Sherbune County emergency dispatchers confirmed reports of damage in Zimmerman and Princeton, including downed trees, downed power lines and roof damage.

If you're around Princeton, hit the tornado shelter right now... possible tornado comin at ya pic.twitter.com/3McecXJoQm — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) March 6, 2017

The previous record for earliest verified tornado in Minnesota occurred was March 18, 1968, north of Truman, Minnesota.

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Monday, March 6 for areas of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The watch area includes the Twin Cities metro. Get the Fox 9 Weather App to track the storm timing and impact, specific to your location.

