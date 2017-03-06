Slight risk of severe storms Monday night in Twin Cities

- Scattered storms are developing in the Twin Cities and central Minnesota, moving in from the west with an approaching cold front toward the late afternoon and early evening Monday. Get the Fox 9 Weather App to track the storm timing and impact, specific to your location.

TIMING FOR THE METRO - The severe threat doesn’t really kick in until after 5 p.m., especially after sunset. Storms and the severe risk diminish after 9 p.m.

KEY RISKS - Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph possible, but an isolated tornado threat exists (an extremely slight risk). NOTE: The earliest verified tornado in Minnesota occurred on March 18, 1968, north of Truman.

A Severe Storm is defined as one that produces one or more of the following:

Hail 1-inch in diameter (roughly the size of a quarter)

Wind gusts of 58 mph or higher

Wind or hail damage

A tornado

Seattle out-snows Minneapolis

Thanks to our warm winter, and over half of our winter precipitation falling as rain, the Twin Cities actually experienced fewer flakes in January & February combined than Seattle did. This is the first time this has happened since 1969, nearly 50 years ago. READ MORE - For the first time in decades, Seattle out-snows Minneapolis

Better forecasts are wanted, but nobody wants to pay for it

Weather forecasting has advanced leaps and bounds over what it was 20, 30, or 40 years ago. Our forecast 4 days away in 2017, are as good as what a 12 hour forecast was in 1990. But let’s face it, advances in meteorology don’t just come out of thin air. Science and technology costs money for sustained research and development. KEEP READING