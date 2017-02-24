METRO MISS: Snow stays south of Twin Cities, east of Minnesota-Wisconsin line

A snowplow ended up in the ditch along Interstate 35 in Faribault, Minnesota. Photo by Bill Keller / Fox 9.

Snow cleanup continues as the sun rises in Faribault, Minnesota. Photo by Greg Kellogg / Fox 9.

Snow cleanup continues as the sun rises in Faribault, Minnesota. Photo by Greg Kellogg / Fox 9.

Downtown Faribault, Minnesota streets are plowed after the early morning snowfall. Photo by Greg Kellogg / Fox 9.

- The winter storm that has been the topic of conversation all week will bring little to no snow to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Dry air is the reason most of the greater Twin Cities metro will see no snow, but southern Minnesota is getting slammed with drifting snow and blizzard conditions. You can track the snow for your specific location with the Fox 9 Weather App.

The difference from the haves & have nots is like a wall... dry air keeping most of the metro dry... but southern MN getting walloped... pic.twitter.com/Tdp5552ld0 — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) February 24, 2017

Snows tapering in southern MN, but the next band of light to moderate snow will move in later this morning... pic.twitter.com/KPkmfVm0ub — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) February 24, 2017

School closings

More than 50 school closings and delays are posted Friday morning. See a complete list at fox9.com/closings.

Snow totals

Here’s a look at some of the preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service:

Mapleton: 12.7 inches

Waseca: 10.6 inches

Kenyon: 10.5 inches

Zumbrota: 10 inches

Owatonna: 9.5 inches

Faribault: 9 inches

Rochester: 8.5 inches

Red Wing: 8 inches

Albert Lea: 7 inches

Mankato: 6 inches

Goodhue 5.8 inches

St. James: 5.5 inches

Winona: 5 inches

Fox 9 has crews in Hastings and Faribault, where winter has definitely returned. In Faribault, a snowplow was stuck in a highway ditch while preparing the road for morning travelers.

Stay safe around plows

Three MnDOT snowplows were hit during a 40-minute stretch Feb. 7 on Interstate 94. Give plows the room they need to safwely do their job.

Be patient around plows.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths.

Stay alert for plows during a snow event.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Plows typically move at slower speeds.