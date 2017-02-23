FEB goes into Friday's storm as least snowiest

- Before this latest snowstorm appeared on the forecasting radars, February 2017 was well on its way to being one of the least snowiest on record. A dismal .30” is all that has fallen so far this month. Now, we just have to wait and see if the track of our Friday storm pans out for favorable accumulations for the Twin Cities.

We would not need to see much snow to take us out of last place for the least snowy February. In fact, a few inches would take us out of the top 10 least snowiest.

So far this winter season it has been slim pickens for snow lovers. December is the only month when we saw above average snowfall. The total seasonal snowfall as of February 23 is 26.8”. The average snowfall to date should be 39.9”, which means we are at 67% of where we should be, about a third below average.

There is still a week left and it only takes one big storm to bring us back to average. Stay tuned everyone.