Friday snow timeline and potential totals

- The track of this storm is not concrete and movement in any direction, even if it’s just a few miles, could have HUGE implications on snowfall potential one way or another...stay tuned to Fox 9 for the very latest. You can track the snow for your specific location with the Fox 9 Weather App.

The complications of winter forecasting

There are thousands of variables that go into a snowstorm, most of which take years of schooling and experience to understand. But ultimately, these variables come together to develop a swath of snow across some part of the country. In this case, it’s across parts of Minnesota. We look to the forecasting computer models for the expected placement and intensity of these bands. While these models help determine the placement of our forecast, they are just a guide because they often don’t agree with each other.

