A record breaking start to the warm up

- The warm up has begun and the temperatures took off like a bull out of a chute. There was no slow build up to the summit as Minnesota began its mini heat wave with some of the warmest February temperatures ever. Records fell all across the state as Friday highs surged into the 50s and 60s.

The metro recorded a maximum temperature of 63°, which is a tie for the second warmest February temperature ever in the Twin Cities. In fact we have only hit 60° or warmer five times in February, so it looks like this list below will be adjusted as more 60s take over the forecast through mid-week.

We could even set a few records for mild overnight lows as temperatures are not expected to fall below freezing for almost a week.

This warm weather has a lot of people talking spring but this is winter in Minnesota and snow has a way of sneaking back into the forecast with little notice.

Enjoy the mild weather everyone, and please, beware of thin ice!