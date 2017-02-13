The calendar says February, but bring on April!

While the high pressure will likely breakdown sometime over the weekend, a low pressure system will develop in the Desert Southwest and pump warm moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico which will help keep temps very mild in Minnesota.

This high pressure and associated ridge heads east by Friday and encompasses the area with temperatures soaring a good 20 degrees above average.

A large part of our warm up has to do with the jet stream at the top of the atmosphere. It soars northward into Canada, allowing high pressure and mild air to begin piling up to our west early in the week.

- After a mild weekend, temperatures will soar back into the upper 40s on Monday, but that’s just the beginning. While there will be a little bit of a midweek cool down, temperatures will skyrocket by the end of the week and this upcoming weekend to levels that we haven’t seen since November.

50s are expected in the Twin Cities metro with 60s possible in southern Minnesota, which would be in record territory.

While winter lovers and outdoorsman may not be happy, the rest of the state will likely be rejoicing. Whatever snow remains will be dwindling fast and ice on lakes will be melting like butter in a microwave. While the ice on northern Minnesota lakes is still fairly “safe”, ALL lakes and ponds area wide will likely be unsafe for most activities by the end of this upcoming weekend, which is a good 4 to 6 weeks earlier than normal.

It may only be the middle of February, but we’re about to get a big taste of April.