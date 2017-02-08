Record heatwave down under

- It’s the way the world works. While we here in the Upper Midwest are pointed away from the sun and freezing as a result, our friends down under are aimed right at the sun, and that sun is hot! In fact, Australia is experiencing record heat while we are in the heart of our winter.

They are on the celsius scale down under, so 45 may not seem that hot, but in reality 45 is about 113° on the fahrenheit scale. The heat is building under a large dome of high pressure that is sitting over the continent.

There is some relief in sight as this high moves on but for now its just plain hot. The heat is also made that much more miserable since its been hot for the past two months with January being a record hot month. Some parts of Australia could see temps hit 50° Celsius, which converts to 122° Fahrenheit.