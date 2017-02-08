New Orleans tornadoes strongest ever for some

It was a wild weather day across southern Louisiana on Tuesday as at least 13 twisters touched down near New Orleans.

In fact, in Orleans parish, where the city of New Orleans is located, one twister has been classified as an EF3, the strongest ever to hit the area. The last time a tornado touched down in Orleans Parish was 2010.

One death and nearly 30 injuries have been reported from Louisiana. Its not rare for Louisiana to see severe weather in February. In fact, there are two severe weather seasons; one in the spring and one in late January and early February, as cold air come in from the north to clash with the warm humid air down south.