Large crack discovered in Arizona

- Living in the desert is not all it’s cracked up to be, pardon the pun. The high demand on water has divided the earth in one part of the state. A two mile long crack in the earth has been discovered in the desert foothills between Phoenix and Tucson.

The crack, first discovered in 2014, most likely developed because of extensive demand on groundwater. Ironically, recent heavy rains are contributing to its growth. Measuring 2 miles long and about 30 feet deep, the crack is already an impressive feature.

The crack is not a threat to life or property because of its rural location. However, just imagine if a crack like this developed in a more urban setting. It would be “Splitsville” for that location.