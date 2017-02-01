Another warm January for the record books

- Thanks to a top 5 January thaw, combined with many other mild days, January 2017 goes down as above average in the temperature category. In fact January 2017 marks the 17th month in a row that the Twin Cities have seen above average monthly temperatures. That means that it was August 2015 since the metro has seen a below average month of temperatures.

The month started off chilly with the coldest temperature bottoming out at -9° on the 6th. The second half of the month saw a quick turn-a-round with temperatures soaring to above average before entering one of the longest January thaws on record.

That 11 day streak of highs at 32° or warmer set records. We spent 4 days never dipping below freezing and even set a record warm low for one of those nights.

As far as moisture for the month, we hovered near average, thanks to some rain for a few days. As far as snow, we saw 8.4”, which is about a third below the average of 12.1”. After all, January should be our snowiest month.

It will be interesting to see what February has in store for the Twin Cities. We will just have to wait and see if February tires to balance us out to average or if it will continue our mild streak closer to spring. Stay tuned!