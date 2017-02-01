Possible Northern Lights to kick off February

- February is here, January is gone, and right on cue the skies clear for yet another favorable Aurora Borealis. Thanks to a recent solar flare, the earth is about to absorb the cosmic energy which will increase the chance of Northern Lights through the weekend.

The highest chance of seeing the Northern Lights is on Wednesday February 1, followed by an active pattern through the weekend.

Here are a few great websites to get the latest forecasts on Aurora activity:

NOAA space weather prediction center:

http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast

University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical institute:

http://www.gi.alaska.edu/AuroraForecast

