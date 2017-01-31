Find the biggest one day snowfall in your county

Have you ever wondered what is the greatest one day snowfall is for your exact area?

Thanks to the wonderful people at the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, you can now satisfy that curiosity. All you have to do is click on the link below and you will be on your way to not only finding out the greatest snowfall from any county you desire.

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/snow-and-ice/snowfall-extremes/MN

While there, you can also search for the greatest snowfalls up to 3 days in duration. Its no surprise which day holds the greatest snowfall for the Twin Cities. Can you guess, most you you were here for it.

Check it out and have fun.