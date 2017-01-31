Find the biggest one day snowfall in your county

By: Steve Frazier

Posted:Jan 31 2017 03:11PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:44PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) -
Have you ever wondered what is the greatest one day snowfall is for your exact area?

 

Thanks to the wonderful people at the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, you can now satisfy that curiosity. All you have to do is click on the link below and you will be on your way to not only finding out the greatest snowfall from any county you desire.

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/snow-and-ice/snowfall-extremes/MN

While there, you can also search for the greatest snowfalls up to 3 days in duration. Its no surprise which day holds the greatest snowfall for the Twin Cities. Can you guess, most you you were here for it.

Check it out and have fun.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories