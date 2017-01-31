Monday-Tuesday snow totals

- As expected, our latest clipper system was a northern one. This time our FOX 9 neighbors to the north received the greatest snowfall and the metro south saw much lesser amounts, if any at all. Take a look at the snow accumulation map for Monday night into Tuesday and you can see exactly where the heaviest snow fell.

It seems that the big winner is Aitkin, which recorded 6.7” if snow. Many communities saw at least 5 inches but the 2 to 4 inch range was the most common from the fast moving clipper.

The metro saw little snow accumulation. Officially at the airport only 0.6” was recorded for the record books. However, the metro snow was all about timing as it came through during the Monday morning commute sending many drivers into a tailspin on their way to work and school. I was able to scrape together a modest list of the peak accumulations across the immediate metro. As expected, the heavier amounts were out East.