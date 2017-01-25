The long January thaw was record breaking

- I hope you enjoyed your break from winter because it’s about to get back to normal around here. This warm spell took our snow pack down to 2” in most locations around the metro changing the landscape back to one resembling spring. Our January thaw looks to be ending on January 25 with 11 consecutive days of high temperatures at or above freezing. Here is a look at that stretch as it is marked in the record books.

IT’S BEEN 25 YEARS

That’s correct, its been since 1992 that we saw a January thaw this long. We missed tying the record by one day, but nevertheless we still made a mark on history. Take a look at the four longest January thaws in the metro.

LONGEST JANUARY THAWS IN THE TWIN CITIES

18 DAYS 1944

15 DAYS 1942

12 DAYS 1992

11 DAYS 2017 *AS OF 1/25/17

WE BROKE SOME RECORDS

The January thaw was not only long but it actually set a few records. The inauguration day of January 20th started a 4 day stretch when the Twin Cities stayed above freezing. This broke the old streak of 3 days set back to the days of World War 2 back in 1944. There was even a bonus day when we tied a record warm low of 35° on Saturday the 21st.

It now looks like we will get back to near normal conditions and maybe even see a few cold snaps come February. I hope you enjoyed your break from winter!