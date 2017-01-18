Our January thaw sends Alaska into the freezer

- They say that what goes up must come down and that is definitely the case with our latest thaw. While the Jetstream is way north of us, allowing for the warm air to spill in, in Alaska the jet is far south. A low pressure trough has set up and the coldest air in decades has taken a grip on interior Alaska.

For the record, The University of Alaska Fairbanks is my alma mater. I just happen to be there in 1989 when Alaska suffered one of its coldest outbreaks ever.

Let me tell you from personal experience, forty below for weeks at time can really take its toll. Diesel fuel turns to jelly and a thick ice fog envelops the city of Fairbanks. It’s not a pretty time. Here is a pic of me from that record cold winter.

This week interior Alaska will revisit that 40 below club as we visit the 40 above club. Just keep in mind, what goes up, must come down. Let’s hope that when the Jetstream gets back in line, it spares us that chunk of the polar vortex. Time will tell!