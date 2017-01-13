Minnesota claims coldest spot in the nation on this Friday the 13th

- Congratulations Cotton, MN, a township halfway between Duluth and Hibbing, you win the prize for the coldest spot in the nation for this unlucky day of Friday the 13th.

Wind chills went to below -50° and actual air temperatures were not far behind.

We are in the heart of an arctic outbreak, however unlike the past few temperature plunges, this cold snap is short lived. If you compare our coldest windchills of the past few days to our projected highs later in the work week, it will feel almost 50° warmer. Stay tuned everyone!