Statistically speaking, winter is bottoming out

- This winter season has been quite the interesting array of bitterly cold arctic outbreaks and the occasional thaw. From single digit highs to above freezing temps, we have seen it all this season. Rain and thunder on Christmas preceded and followed by wind driven snowy arctic outbreaks.

THE DARKEST AND COLDEST DAYS ARE ALMOST OVER

That is a powerful statement, especially since we can have some brutal cold spells pop up anytime through spring. However, by taking a look at the statistics, we can provide ourselves with a ray of hope that we have made it through the toughest part of winter.

DAYLIGHT IS INCREASING

Yes, the days are still short and dark, but we are actually gaining sunlight on both ends. We are now experiencing earlier sunrises and later sunsets, and that will continue all the way until the first day of summer. Take a look at the chart below which points out the increasing daylight through mid-January.

THE AVERAGE HIGHS AND LOWS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT

The coldest average high and low temps for the Twin Cities is 23° and 7°, and that is where we find ourselves at the present time. However, those will soon be on the rise. A look at the Twin Cities climate data for mid-January shows those temps rising as we head through the rest of this month.

This is all just an optimistic outlook that it is just going to keep getting better, except for the occasional slap in the face from Old Man Winter.