- A 67-year-old bicyclist was the victim of a crash in Pine Springs, Minn. on Wednesday afternoon.

The bicyclist, Gary Bernard Michel of St. Paul, was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when police say the bike cut straight across the exit ramp for Hilton Trail in front of a Ford pickup truck that traveling in the same direction.

As a result, the truck hit the Michel who was killed.

Police shut down one lane along Highway 36 as they investigated Wednesday afternoon. As of this time, it's not clear if the driver of the truck will face any charges.