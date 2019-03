- Rain and dense fog are complicating the commute in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.

Widespread dense fog is causing near zero visibility across the metro. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Drivers are being advised to slow down and turn on their low beam headlights.

Visibility will be near zero this morning thanks to widespread dense fog across the area. Slow down and use your low beams. #mnwx #wiwx #fog pic.twitter.com/I4ah5D2uwN — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 14, 2019

In the greater metro, several roads are closed due to flooding.

Highway 20 is closed in both directions near Highway 50 in rural Dakota County near the town of Miesville.

In nearby Cannon Falls, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to look out for flooding on U.S. Highway 52. The southbound right lane is closed from Highway 19 to 280th Street East.

In the northwest metro, drivers are being advised of flooding on U.S. Highway 12 near Montrose.

Roads are a mess in Scott County as well. As of 8 a.m. County Highway 1 at the Blakeley Bridge and County Highway 69 are both closed due to flooding. County Highway 8 between County Highway 23 and Highway 13 is reduced to a single lane.

