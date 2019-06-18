< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hwy. 36 closed in Stillwater for semi rollover Posted Jun 18 2019 11:14AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 01:57PM CDT STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A portion of Highway 36 in Stillwater is closed in Stillwater, Minnestoa Tuesday due to a semi rollover. 

The crash occurred on westbound Highway 36 at the intersection of Manning Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The Eastbound lanes of highway are now open, but the westbound lanes will remain closed until after 3 p.m., the State Patrol says. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. More Traffic Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air ambulance responds to serious motorcycle crash on I-35W near Forest Lake split</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 08:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Southbound Interstate 35W near the split in Forest Lake, Minnesota was closed for a short time Thursday morning following a serious motorcycle crash. </p><p>The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Gordon Shank said the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. </p><p>An air ambulance responded to the scene. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs" title="St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs" data-articleId="410979137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/St__Paul_man_dies_after_truck_hits_bicyc_0_7357490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/St__Paul_man_dies_after_truck_hits_bicyc_0_7357490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/St__Paul_man_dies_after_truck_hits_bicyc_0_7357490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/St__Paul_man_dies_after_truck_hits_bicyc_0_7357490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/St__Paul_man_dies_after_truck_hits_bicyc_0_7357490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 67-year-old bicyclist was the victim of a crash in Pine Springs, Minn. on Wednesday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 67-year-old bicyclist was the victim of a crash in Pine Springs, Minn. on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The bicyclist, Gary Bernard Michel of St. Paul, was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when police say the bike cut straight across the exit ramp for Hilton Trail in front of a Ford pickup truck that traveling in the same direction.</p><p>As a result, the truck hit the Michel who was killed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/traffic/hwy-93-hwy-19-closed-again-near-henderson-minn-due-to-flooding" title="Flooding closes Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 near Henderson, Minn. again" data-articleId="409309294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Minnesota Highway 93 near Henderson. (Photo credit: MnDOT District 7)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding closes Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 near Henderson, Minn. again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Roads in and around Henderson, Minnesota are closed once again due to flooding. </p><p>Heavy rain over the last few weeks has caused flooding on the Rush River south of the town, prompting the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close Minnesota Highway 93 between US Highway 169 near Le Sueur and Ridge Road in Henderson. </p><p>Minnesota Highway 19 is also closed east of Henderson between North 4th Street and Henderson Station Road due to flooding. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hilarious Inventions come to the Minnesota Children's Museum " title="Rube Goldberg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_20190618025816"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="May Township shooting site"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LPGA Championship"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mpca-pauses-draft-permits-for-line-3-pipeline-waiting-for-new-environmental-impact-statement" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;latest&#x20;map&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;proposed&#x20;replacement&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Enbridge&#x20;Line&#x20;3&#x20;oil&#x20;pipeline&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Enbridge&#x20;Energy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MPCA pauses draft permits for Line 3 pipeline, waiting for new environmental impact statement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-released-from-jail-no-charges-filed-in-criminal-sexual-conduct-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x20;of&#x20;M&#x20;file&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/lino-lakes-man-charged-with-illegally-killing-2-federally-protected-swans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;Anoka&#x20;County&#x20;man&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;after&#x20;allegedly&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;killing&#x20;two&#x20;federally&#x20;protected&#x20;trumpeter&#x20;swans&#x20;on&#x20;Rice&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;Lino&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Minnsota&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota man charged with illegally killing 2 federally protected swans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/hwy-36-closed-in-stillwater-for-semi-rollover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hwy. 36 closed in Stillwater for semi rollover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hilarious&#x20;Inventions&#x20;come&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Museum&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 