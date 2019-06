- A portion of Highway 36 in Stillwater is closed in Stillwater, Minnestoa Tuesday due to a semi rollover.

The crash occurred on westbound Highway 36 at the intersection of Manning Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Eastbound lanes of highway are now open, but the westbound lanes will remain closed until after 3 p.m., the State Patrol says. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.