Flooding in Hampton and Vermillion townships. (Photo credit: Dakota County Sheriff's Office) Flooding in Hampton and Vermillion townships. (Photo credit: Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

- A number of roads southeast of the Twin Cities metro are closed Thursday due to flooding, with up to 4 inches of water on the road in some areas.

As of 9 a.m., Minnesota Highway 20 is closed in both directions in rural Dakota County near Miesville. The right lane of U.S. Highway 52 is closed near Cannon Falls from Minnesota Highway 19 to 280th Street East.

Some residential roads are also closed in Douglas and Marshan townships.

The sheriff's office is reminding drivers it only takes 6 inches of water to cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Further south, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 16 in Lansboro for a significant amount of water on the roadway.

We’ve closed Hwy 16 south of @LanesboroMN because of flooding. Do not go around barriers. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for current highway information. pic.twitter.com/PMfxLcklm0 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) March 14, 2019

CENTRAL/WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

MnDOT also announced a no travel advisory for parts of west and west central Minnesota Thursday, before lifting the advisory around 7 p.m.

The Detroit Lakes office closed Hwy. 210 due to dangerous driving conditions between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 715.

In central Minnesota, Hwy. 27, 47 and 6 are all affected by what MnDOT calls "a combination of historic snowfall, heavy rain and ice plugging storm drains or culverts" causing water to back up onto the roadways. Also, the ramp from Stearns County Road 75 to eastbound I-94 is also under the advisory.

"MnDOT reminds all motorists that driving through standing or moving water is dangerous, and it is unlawful to drive through areas where roads are barricaded. Vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water," said MnDOT's St. Cloud office in a release.

A map of all the road closures can be found on the MnDOT website.