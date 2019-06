- Southbound Interstate 35W near the split in Forest Lake, Minnesota was closed for a short time Thursday morning following a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Gordon Shank said the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

An air ambulance responded to the scene.

At least one lane has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.