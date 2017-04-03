Construction starts Monday on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul

- Construction on Snelling Avenue between Como Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota and Highway 36 in Roseville begins Monday.

The project will repair and replace concrete pavement on Snelling Avenue, build a right turn lane from eastbound Larpenteur Avenue to southbound Snelling Avenue and construct a new left turn lane from northbound Snelling Avenue to County Road B.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Snelling Avenue between Como and Larpenteur. The signal systems at the intersections and sidewalks and ramps will also be upgraded.

The project is expected to be completed in early October 2017, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will be no construction activities and all lanes of traffic will be open during the Minnesota State Fair from Monday, Aug. 21 to Tuesday, Sept. 5.