Construction on Hwy 169 at Nine Mile Creek Bridge delayed

- The Highway 169 construction project to take out the bridge over Nine Mile Creek has been delayed until further notice.

The project was scheduled to begin on Jan. 10, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it cannot begin work until a utility company removes its property from the construction area.

The new start date will be announced once it is determined, MnDOT says.

When the project does begin, the ramp from Bren Road to Hwy. 169 N. will close, along with the ramp from Fifth Street-Lincoln Drive to Hwy. 169 S.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2017.