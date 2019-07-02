< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415957611" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - For as many as 11 Minnesota Timberwolves rookies, the journey to what they hope is a successful NBA career starts this week.</p> <p>The Timberwolves are hosting a mini camp for their NBA Summer League roster before the team departs for Las Vegas later this week. The Wolves will play four games in pool play before they get seeded for a tournament.</p> <p>For second round pick Jaylen Nowell and nine undrafted college free agents, it’s a chance to showcase their talents to both their new coaching staff and coaches from 29 other teams that will be in Vegas. You don’t get a much better job interview than that.</p> <p>“The message to them is we are bringing you into the organization as a front office, as coaches. Take advantage of the Summer League, not only for us because we might have some spots available on the roster, also for the other 29 teams,” said Pablio Prigioni, the Timberwolves’ NBA Summer League coach. “The message to these kids is there is a lot of opportunities out there, so be a good pro, do the right things, play the right way and show everybody you can be a good fit for their team.”</p> <p>The reality has hit many of the players this week that they’re now pursuing professional careers. For the players fortunate to be selected in the NBA Draft, the dream is becoming a reality.</p> <p>Former Minnesota star Jordan Murphy wasn’t selected, but signed with the Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent. Former LSU 6-10 center Naz Reid said it was “God’s plan” that he signed with the Timberwolves after not being drafted.</p> <p>His size at 249 pounds and ability to shoot from the perimeter (he shot 38 percent from three-point range last season) give him a skillset that should mesh will with the direction the Wolves are headed. His goal for the NBA Summer League is improving his game and staying true to himself.</p> <p>“Just doing what I do best, and just being a person that I am. If any team feels comfortable with me on their team, so be it. I’m just going to keep being me,” Reid said after practice Tuesday.</p> <p>In one season at LSU, Reid averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and at 6-10, was a threat to shoot from the perimeter. The skill-set makes some wonder how he wasn’t drafted, and has Wolves coaches salivating at his potential.</p> <p>It’s what makes playing in Las Vegas a valuable opportunity for Reid. The interest the Wolves showed him is one of the main reasons he signed with Minnesota after the draft.</p> <p>“I just know they think I have a lot of potential and I can go really far in this game. Them believing in me just helped me a lot with choosing Minnesota,” Reid said.</p> <p>It may have only been the second day of workouts, but players and coaches alike noticed notable improvements on Tuesday. Several players said Monday’s session got sloppy at times, which can happen when it’s the first time since the end of last season they’ve played full-court 5-on-5 in real speed.</p> <p>It can also complicate matters when you’re incorporating a new coaching staff with new offensive and defensive schemes. At times, everyone is learning on the fly.</p> <p>One player who has been through it all before and is now an NBA Summer League veteran is second-year guard Josh Okogie. He was last year’s first round pick after the Wolves worked to acquire Jimmy Butler, and he had a much different offseason compared to a year ago.</p> <p>There wasn’t much free time last year. He worked out with teams at every opportunity to improve his draft profile. So far this year, he’s worked out more on his own and has had more time with family. That, while he’s still able to work out with teammates who have stayed around in spurts for the summer.</p> <p>Okogie played in 74 games last season with 52 starts. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 23 games, and was often asked to be a shutdown defender. The NBA Summer League is his chance to improve.</p> <p>“Just work on the things that I struggled with last year, so kind of just to take my time and use the summer league as a learning process and a stepping stone into the season,” Okogie said.</p> <p>The reality for the Timberwolves is there are many faces in the organization, especially in the front office, still getting to know each other. That includes the coaching staff. Ryan Saunders is back after having the interim label removed. Gersson Rosas is the new man leading the front office, and only Malik Allen was retained from the previous coaching staff.</p> <p>The Wolves have since added David Vanterpool and Prigioni as assistants, Kevin Burleson and Brian Randle as player development coaches and Jason Hervey as a quality control coach.</p> <p>With 11 rookies currently on the Summer League roster, there isn’t a lack of competition in practice.</p> <p>“The first couple days have been good. Everybody came to compete. Everybody is looking for a spot, if they already have a spot they’re looking for more minutes. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/jordan-murphy-embracing-summer-league-with-wolves" title="Jordan Murphy embracing Summer League with Wolves" data-articleId="415899267" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Jordan_Murphy_joins_Timberwolves_Summer__0_7465196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Gophers star Jordan Murphy will be with the Timberwolves for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jordan Murphy embracing Summer League with Wolves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For at least one game last year in college, Jordan Murphy and Jaylen Nowell were opponents.</p><p>The University of Minnesota men's basketball team was facing Washington in the last game of the Vancouver Showcase. Nowell had the better offensive performance with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and grabbed four rebounds.</p><p>Murphy, who graduated from Minnesota and finished his Gophers' career as the school's leading rebounder and top five in scoring, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Most importantly, he got a key neutral court win over the Huskies that went on Minnesota's resume as coach Richard Pitino led the Gophers to their second NCAA Tournament in three years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-players-mourn-loss-of-angels-pitcher" title="Twins players mourn loss of Angels pitcher" data-articleId="415787788" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins players mourn loss of Angels pitcher</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Twins players are mourning the loss of Los Angeles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room Monday. He was 27 years old.</p><p>The Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers, but the game was postponed.</p><p>Skaggs shared a special bond with several Twins players. He's a good friend of Twins pitcher Mike Morin. Back in May, the two visited Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul when the Angels were in town. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/loons-scoring-in-bunches-racking-up-wins" title="Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins" data-articleId="415769935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath spoke Monday about the Loons' 7-1 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Allianz Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scoring goals is fun. Winning games is fun. Combine the two, and Minnesota United is having an absolute blast the last three weeks.</p><p>The Loons, if you include a recent friendly, have won their last four matches. They've out-scored opponents by a combined 17-5 during that stretch. They're also in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup, which is unfamiliar territory for Minnesota United. It's the farthest they've ever gone in the tournament.</p><p>A team that once struggled to score goals earlier this season is now taking advantage of their opportunities when they get them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wolves-summer-league-rookies-chase-nba-dream"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/Timberwolves_rookies_pursue_NBA_dream_at_0_7467822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Timberwolves_rookies_pursue_NBA_dream_at_0_20190702231610"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wolves Summer League rookies chase NBA dream</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-reportedly-shot-at-tanforan-mall-in-san-bruno"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/02/chopper%20San%20Bruno%20shooting%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_16.37.32.11_1562110931752.png_7467884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chopper San Bruno shooting KTVUBCME01.mpg_16.37.32.11_1562110931752.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 reportedly shot at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hennepin-county-poised-to-impose-nicotine-restrictions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/09/17/9V%20YOUTH%20SMOKING%20CONCERNS%20_00.00.02.10_1537237878050.png_6087317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9V YOUTH SMOKING CONCERNS _00.00.02.10_1537237878050.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hennepin County poised to impose tough nicotine restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-joins-ranks-for-calming-presence-at-ramsey-county-attorney-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/5%20P%20RSAO%20FACILITY%20DOG_00.00.38.08_1562105949279.png_7467331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Wolves Summer League rookies chase NBA dream</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>At least 2 reportedly shot at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Hennepin County poised to impose tough nicotine restrictions</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Dog joins ranks for calming presence at Ramsey County Attorney's Office</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 