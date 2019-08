Ryan Saunders was officially names as the Timberwoilves new head coach. Ryan Saunders was officially names as the Timberwoilves new head coach.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach, a new front office leader and two new draft picks.

The Wolves found out Monday what their 2019-20 regular season schedule will look like. It all starts Oct. 23, as the Wolves will be on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the first of six straight games against Eastern Conference opponents to start the season.

Minnesota will also see a familiar face for its Oct. 27 home opener. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be coming to Target Center. It’ll be the first time the Wolves had have a home opener on a Sunday.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, the Timberwolves will face 13 straight Western Conference opponents. The stretch starts with the San Antonio Spurs and includes the Lakers, Clippers, Pelicans, Warriors and finishes at Sacramento.

The Timberwolves have one game currently listed for national television, when they host the Houston Rockets on Jan. 24, 2020. The game will be on ESPN. The regular season also features 13 back-to-back games.

The Timberwolves went through plenty of change in the offseason after Tom Thibodeau was fired midway through the 2018-19 season. Ryan Saunders had the interim label removed and is now the permanent head coach. Gersson Rosas was brought in from Houston to take over the front office as the President of Basketball Operations.

The Wolves also traded up in the NBA Draft to acquire Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech with the No. 6 overall pick. They chose Washington guard Jaylen Nowell with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round. They also signed forward Naz Reid out of LSU to a multi-year contract after an impressive showing at both rookie minicamp and the NBA Summer League.