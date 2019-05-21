< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wolves open season Oct. 23 at Brooklyn 21 2019 06:03PM Saunders was officially names as the Timberwoilves new head coach.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ryan Saunders was officially names as the Timberwoilves new head coach. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423415641" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach, a new front office leader and two new draft picks.</p> <p>The Wolves found out Monday what their 2019-20 regular season schedule will look like. It all starts Oct. 23, as the Wolves will be on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the first of six straight games against Eastern Conference opponents to start the season.</p> <p>Minnesota will also see a familiar face for its Oct. 27 home opener. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be coming to Target Center. It’ll be the first time the Wolves had have a home opener on a Sunday.</p> <p>From Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, the Timberwolves will face 13 straight Western Conference opponents. The stretch starts with the San Antonio Spurs and includes the Lakers, Clippers, Pelicans, Warriors and finishes at Sacramento.</p> <p>The Timberwolves have one game currently listed for national television, when they host the Houston Rockets on Jan. 24, 2020. The game will be on ESPN. The regular season also features 13 back-to-back games.</p> <p>The Timberwolves went through plenty of change in the offseason after Tom Thibodeau was fired midway through the 2018-19 season. Ryan Saunders had the interim label removed and is now the permanent head coach. Gersson Rosas was brought in from Houston to take over the front office as the President of Basketball Operations.</p> <p>The Wolves also traded up in the NBA Draft to acquire Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech with the No. 6 overall pick. They chose Washington guard Jaylen Nowell with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round. The Gophers open the regular season on Aug. 29 against South Dakota State." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Gophers football team opens the regular season against South Dakota State in a little more than two weeks, but coach PJ Fleck is treating Tuesday’s practice as an audition for opening night.</p><p>Fleck holds one big scrimmage during every fall Training Camp, and this year, it’s on Tuesday. The projected starters will start, everyone will play and get live reps. It will be treated as a game, as much as Fleck can make it seem like one.</p><p>Tuesday is the audition, but Aug. 29 against the Jackrabbits is the opening act.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/sports-now-vikings-great-chuck-foreman-calls-special-teams-shakeup-a-good-move-" title="Sports Now: Vikings great Chuck Foreman calls special teams shakeup a 'good move'" data-articleId="423414852" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_shake_up_special_teams__debut_ro_0_7587868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_shake_up_special_teams__debut_ro_0_7587868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_shake_up_special_teams__debut_ro_0_7587868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_shake_up_special_teams__debut_ro_0_7587868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_shake_up_special_teams__debut_ro_0_7587868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings great Chuck Foreman talked with FOX 9's Jim Rich about the Vikings recent special teams shakeup before diving into rookie running back Alexander Mattison." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sports Now: Vikings great Chuck Foreman calls special teams shakeup a 'good move'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two-time MVP and Vikings great Chuck Foreman joined FOX 9 Sports NOW to discuss the recent special teams shakeup and to highlight the team’s newest running back Sunday night.</p><p>The Vikings signed a new kicker/punter Sunday, which Foreman thought was a good move.</p><p>“You get two for one,” he said. “Obviously, he’s an exceptional player. I think it’s a pretty good move.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nelson-cruz-cleared-to-resume-baseball-activities" title="Nelson Cruz cleared to resume baseball activities" data-articleId="423399942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nelson Cruz cleared to resume baseball activities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 01:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins got some very good news Monday about one of their top power hitters currently battling injury.</p><p>Nelson Cruz saw a hand specialist on Monday in New York after injuring his left wrist on a swing and miss in the series against the Cleveland Indians. It was the same wrist he injured earlier this season, which put him on the injured list.</p><p>This time around, Cruz ruptured a tendon in his left wrist. 