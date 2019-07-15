< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Wolves lose to Memphis, 95-92, in Summer League title game By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 15 2019 10:29PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:49PM CDT Minnesota trailed 31-19 early and cut a 17-point second half deficit down to a single point on as many as six possessions. Trailing 95-92 with 0.7 seconds left, an inbounds pass headed to Keita Bates-Diop was tipped away by Grayson Allen, sealing the win for Memphis.</p> <p>Bates-Diop had hit a shot from the perimeter seconds before to get the Wolves within 93-92 before the Grizzlies hit a pair of free throws. The Timberwolves were in the NBA Summer League title game for the second time in four years. Back in 2016, Ryan Saunders was the coach and Tyus Jones stood out in what ended up being an 84-82 loss in overtime to the Chicago Bulls.</p> <p>Naz Reid had been the standout player for the Wolves during the Summer League, averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in a little more than 18 minutes per game. Reid struggled Monday night, finishing with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field in 20 minutes. The Wolves signed Reid to a two-way contract during Summer League action, meaning he'll spend a majority of his rookie year in the G League in Iowa.</p> <p>Guard Kelan Martin led Minnesota with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-7 from the perimeter. All three of those makes came during a third quarter run that got the Wolves back within striking distance. He scored 11 straight points in the third quarter.</p> <p>Former Gophers star Jordan Murphy finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Mitchell Creek scored 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, and Barry Brown Jr. added 12 points.</p> <p>Brandon Clarke, named the NBA Summer League MVP earlier Monday, helped lead the Grizzlies to the victory with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Bruno Caboclo and Dusty Hannahs each added 15 points as Memphis had four players score in double figures.</p> <p>The Wolves played the entire Summer League without first round pick Jarrett Culver. He joined the team late in Las Vegas after the trade for his rights became official on July 6. He practiced and participated in team activities in Las Vegas, but the Wolves opted not to risk injury and didn’t play him in any games.</p> <p>Minnesota was also without Josh Okogie and second round pick Jaylen Nowell for a majority of the Summer League. Each suffered injuries that were considered minor, and held out as a precaution.</p> <p>There were several facets of the Wolves’ play in Las Vegas that should have fans excited for the team’s potential as it translates to their style with their star players. More than 80 percent of their shots through four games were either at the rim, or from behind the three-point line. Through the first four games in Las Vegas, the Wolves took a combined 17 midrange jumpers.</p> <p>Over that same span, the Wolves were 13-of-26 on corner three-pointers. They played faster and cut down on long, midrange jumpers. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota's Spring Game had to be moved to the indoor facility at Athletes Village after snow, sleet and freezing rain hit the Twin Cities earlier this week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How far can Fleck, Gophers go in 2019?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The projections are mixed as PJ Fleck prepares to embark on his third season with the University of Minnesota football program.</p><p>It will be all positivity and optimism later this week as the Gophers attend Big Ten Media Day festivities in Chicago. Fleck will be joined by seniors Tyler Johnson, Carter Coughlin and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim as well as Casey O'Brien.</p><p>Johnson and Coughlin were both named to national watch lists on Monday. Johnson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which goes to America's College Player of the Year. He's one of 80 on the list, and one of 12 receivers. Coughlin was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The honor goes to the Defensive Player of the Year. He's one of 23 defensive ends on the list, and one of six in the Big Ten.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fowles-sims-selected-to-wnba-all-star-game" title="Fowles, Sims selected to WNBA All-Star Game" data-articleId="418268563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 9's Hobie Artigue sits down with Lynx player Sylvia Fowles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fowles, Sims selected to WNBA All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Lynx will have two players in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.</p><p>The Lynx announced Monday that center Sylvia Fowles and guard Odyssey Sims have been named as reserves for the game, which will be played July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. It’s the sixth time Fowles has been named an All-Star, and third with the Lynx. It’s the first time for Sims in her six years in the WNBA.</p><p>The Lynx are currently fourth in the WNBA at 10-7, and beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-62 on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/maddie-houlihan-thanks-softball-in-heartfelt-video" title="Maddie Houlihan 'thanks softball' in heartfelt video" data-articleId="418231047" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gophers softball team is heading to Oklahoma for their first ever NCAA Women’s World Series." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maddie Houlihan 'thanks softball' in heartfelt video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Plymouth native and Benilde-St. Margaret's graduate Maddie Houlihan will never forget what softball has brought to her life.</p><p>The recent University of Minnesota graduate finished her Gophers career with her first trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Minnesota finished second at the Big Ten Tournament, hosted a regional and then followed it with by hosting LSU in the first Super Regional in program history.</p><p>Minnesota had an early elimination from the College World Series with a 7-2 loss to UCLA and a 5-3 loss to Washington. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 