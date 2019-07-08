< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Wolves' Jarrett Culver won't play in NBA Summer League class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416959970.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var <div id="storyPlayer_416959970_416959445_187573"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416959970_416959445_187573";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416959445","video":"582285","title":"Gersson%20Rosas%20talks%20trade%20for%20Jarrett%20Culver","caption":"Wolves%27%20President%20of%20Basketball%20Operations%20Gersson%20Rosas%20talked%20on%20Saturday%20about%20moving%20up%20in%20the%20NBA%20Draft%20to%20acquire%20Texas%20Tech%20guard%20Jarrett%20Culver.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FGersson_Rosas_talks_trade_for_Jarrett_Cu_0_7489673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FGersson_Rosas_talks_trade_for_Jarrett_Culver_582285_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657238551%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DSDiBo1iYk4r2u03aWQpdVWHzN2g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fwolves-jarrett-culver-won-t-play-in-nba-summer-league"}},"createDate":"Jul CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416959970_416959445_187573",video:"582285",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Gersson_Rosas_talks_trade_for_Jarrett_Cu_0_7489673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Wolves%2527%2520President%2520of%2520Basketball%2520Operations%2520Gersson%2520Rosas%2520talked%2520on%2520Saturday%2520about%2520moving%2520up%2520in%2520the%2520NBA%2520Draft%2520to%2520acquire%2520Texas%2520Tech%2520guard%2520Jarrett%2520Culver.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/08/Gersson_Rosas_talks_trade_for_Jarrett_Culver_582285_1800.mp4?Expires=1657238551&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=SDiBo1iYk4r2u03aWQpdVWHzN2g",eventLabel:"Gersson%20Rosas%20talks%20trade%20for%20Jarrett%20Culver-416959445",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fwolves-jarrett-culver-won-t-play-in-nba-summer-league"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 08 2019 07:04PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 07:02PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 07:13PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jarrett Culver is with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, but won&#39;t play in the NBA Summer League (credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jarrett Culver is with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, but won't play in the NBA Summer League (credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416959970-416960767" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/jarrett%20culver_1562630992824.png_7490350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jarrett Culver is with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, but won&#39;t play in the NBA Summer League (credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jarrett Culver is with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, but won't play in the NBA Summer League (credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416959970" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">The newest rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves won’t play in the NBA Summer League, but Jarrett Culver finally got to meet some of his teammates over the weekend in Las Vegas.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">After nearly two weeks of having to keep silent, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new front office leader could finally talk on Saturday about his first round draft choice. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Gersson" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Gersson</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Rosas" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Rosas</span> traded Dario <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Saric" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Saric</span> and the No. 11 pick in the first round to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 pick.</span></span></span></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="pen" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">pen</span> to paper 🖊 <a href="https://t.co/ZhmEjCNH6p">pic.twitter.com/ZhmEjCNH6p</a></p> — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) <a href="https://twitter.com/Timberwolves/status/1148082612507779077?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">They chose Culver, a guard who had visited the Twin Cities in April. He helped lead Texas Tech to the national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, an overtime loss to Virginia.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">The trade couldn’t become official until July 6, and the Wolves made the signing official on Monday. Culver is working out with his new teammates in Las Vegas, but won’t play in any games at the NBA Summer League. Team officials said he will practice and take part in team activities. The Wolves are 2-0 so far in Summer League action.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Rosas" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Rosas</span> did something the Timberwolves don’t often accomplish in the NBA Draft: Trading up. The cost, other than the No. 11 pick, was <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Saric" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Saric</span>.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""It" data-grammar-rule="NO_SPACE_CLOSING_QUOTE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”It</span> costs you to make moves, it costs you to move up in the draft and Dario <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Saric" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Saric</span> is a very talented player, a guy that we valued in our program and in our system. But you’ve got to give up value and talent to get value and talent, and we were very excited at the prospects of being able to move up to acquire Jarrett,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Rosas" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Rosas</span> said.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 38 games for the Red Raiders last season. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. He scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists in Texas Tech’s overtime loss to Virginia in the national title game.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Culver was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team and was a Second Team All-American. He was also the first Texas Tech player to score at least 1,000 career points in just two seasons. He scored 415 points as a freshman, second-most in program history.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">He said on draft night he’s excited for the challenge ahead.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>I feel great about it honestly. I’m very excited to play in the league, play in the NBA and also play for Minnesota. I feel really confident and I just feel like I can come in and make an impact,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> Culver said. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know everybody, knowing the coaching staff and everybody over there better.”</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Since Culver was drafted, the Wolves have had plenty of changes to the roster. Derrick Rose and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Taj" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Taj</span> Gibson departed in free agency, and the team is likely to part with Minnesota native <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tyus" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tyus</span> Jones. The point guard is a restricted free agent and was offered a three-year, $28 million deal from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wolves have 48 hours to match the offer, which is asking a lot for a back-up point guard, or move on.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">The Wolves also signed forward Noah <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Vonleh" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Vonleh</span> in free agency, and acquired forward Jake Layman from the Portland Trail Blazers in a sign-and-trade.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">In Culver, the Wolves get a capable scorer and an athlete who competes on the defensive end. He often told Texas Tech coach Chris Beard to put him on the opponent’s best offensive player.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>A prototypical, two-way, play-making wing in the NBA is super valuable. We feel like we got our hands on one in the draft,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Rosas" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Rosas</span> said.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">He can play multiple positions at his size, and he can guard multiple spots on the floor. The ceiling is high, but it will take some time for Culver’s game to translate to the professional level.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Culver will have plenty of time to get acclimated with his new teammates before they start training camp. He just wants to get to work.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>There’s a lot to like in Jarrett. His defense and versatility, ability to finish around the basket. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/FOX_9_1_on_1__Minnesota_Twins__Jose_Berr_0_7490334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 9 sits down for a 1-on-1 with Minnesota Twins' player Jose Berrios ahead of the All-Star Game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 on 1 with Twins All-Star Jose Berrios</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hobie Artigue, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday night and a few Twins will be taking the field in Cleveland.</p><p>Pitcher Jose Berrios was a late add to the roster and is now heading to his second straight All-Star Game, filling in for injured teammate Jake Odorizzi.</p><p>Hobie Artigue sat down with Berrios to talk about his back-to-back appearances and how it almost didn’t happen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/loons-enjoy-6-match-win-stretch-in-busy-stretch" title="Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch" data-articleId="416939846" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Loons_on_6_match_win_streak_amid_hectic__0_7489450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Loons_on_6_match_win_streak_amid_hectic__0_7489450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Loons_on_6_match_win_streak_amid_hectic__0_7489450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Loons_on_6_match_win_streak_amid_hectic__0_7489450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Loons_on_6_match_win_streak_amid_hectic__0_7489450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath talked Monday about the team's current six-match win streak as they're in the middle of a stretch that includes 7 matches in 22 days." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath made an interesting decision Saturday night before his team's match at Montreal.</p><p>The Loons were about to play their third match in seven days. They're also keeping in mind a pivotal match against New Mexico United on Wednesday in the Open Cup quarterfinals. Heath put seven regular starters on his bench, and relied on depth.</p><p>After allowing a goal less than a minute into the game, the Loons rallied for a 3-2 win at Montreal. Minnesota United vaulted to fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings, and is just four points out of second place. That's after a nine-point week that featured a comeback win at Houston Dynamo, a home win over FC Cincinnati that tied a franchise record with seven goals and Saturday's win at Montreal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/matthew-wolff-eagles-18-to-win-inaugural-3m-open" title="Matthew Wolff eagles 18 to win inaugural 3M Open" data-articleId="416770995" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Matthew_Wolff_eagles_18_to_win_inaugural_0_7486067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Matthew_Wolff_eagles_18_to_win_inaugural_0_7486067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Matthew_Wolff_eagles_18_to_win_inaugural_0_7486067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Matthew_Wolff_eagles_18_to_win_inaugural_0_7486067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Matthew_Wolff_eagles_18_to_win_inaugural_0_7486067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Matthew Wolff eagled the par-5 18th at TPC Twin Cities Sunday, capping off a 6-under par 65 to win the 3M Open at 21-under par. It was his first PGA Tour win in just his 4th start." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Matthew Wolff eagles 18 to win inaugural 3M Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matthew Wolff's life changed forever on the 18th green at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>In just his fourth PGA Tour start after winning the NCAA title at Oklahoma State, Wolff nailed an eagle putt from 26 feet to cap off a 6-under par 65 and finish the inaugural 3M Open 21-under par. Moments before that, Bryson DeChambeau recorded an eagle of his own at 18 to briefly take the lead at 20-under par.</p><p>Wolff had to wait to celebrate, as playing partner Collin Morikawa had an eagle put that could've forced a sudden death playoff. It tickled the left edge and slid by, and the party was on. Wolff was a first-time PGA Tour champion, and more than $1.1 million richer. The only problem? Featured Videos (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="Berrios getty"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 on 1 with Twins All-Star Jose Berrios</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pace-of-real-id-applications-has-some-warning-of-mad-rush" > <h3>Pace of REAL ID applications has some warning of ‘mad rush'</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/pace-of-real-id-applications-has-some-warning-of-mad-rush" data-title="Pace of REAL ID applications starts slow" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/pace-of-real-id-applications-has-some-warning-of-mad-rush" addthis:title="Pace of REAL ID applications starts slow" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" > <h3>USA vs Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/GettyImages-969197180_1528417086151_5642337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/GettyImages-969197180_1528417086151_5642337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/07/GettyImages-969197180_1528417086151_5642337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MINNEAPOLIS&#x2c;&#x20;MN&#x20;-&#x20;JUNE&#x20;07&#x3a;&#x20;Jose&#x20;Berrios&#x20;&#x23;17&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;delivers&#x20;a&#x20;pitch&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;at&#x20;Target&#x20;Field&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 on 1 with Twins All-Star Jose Berrios</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pace-of-real-id-applications-has-some-warning-of-mad-rush" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/5%20P%20HOW%20TO%20GET%20REAL%20ID%20RIGHT_00.00.03.29_1562627276936.png_7490311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/5%20P%20HOW%20TO%20GET%20REAL%20ID%20RIGHT_00.00.03.29_1562627276936.png_7490311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/5%20P%20HOW%20TO%20GET%20REAL%20ID%20RIGHT_00.00.03.29_1562627276936.png_7490311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/5%20P%20HOW%20TO%20GET%20REAL%20ID%20RIGHT_00.00.03.29_1562627276936.png_7490311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/5%20P%20HOW%20TO%20GET%20REAL%20ID%20RIGHT_00.00.03.29_1562627276936.png_7490311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pace of REAL ID applications has some warning of ‘mad rush'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;National&#x20;Team&#x20;celebrated&#x20;their&#x20;fourth&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;title&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;final&#x20;game&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maja&#x20;Hitij&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;and&#x20;Phyllis&#x20;Cook&#x2c;&#x20;100&#x20;and&#x20;102&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;shared&#x20;by&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;senior&#x20;living&#x20;facility&#x20;located&#x20;just&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Toledo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-enjoy-6-match-win-stretch-in-busy-stretch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch 